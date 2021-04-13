Will students bounce back from pandemic?

I listened to a University of Chicago Big Brains podcast a while back featuring Elaine Allensworth, the director of the University of Chicago Consortium on School Research. Here is a key comment Allensworth made about the dire estimates that some students, especially in math and in the younger grades, will be behind by a half a year or more:

If that happens, a half year for most students will still put them in a range that's normal for their grade level. Because at most grade levels, students at any one given grade level are very different in terms of the skills they come in with. There's much more difference within the grade than the amount that students learn from year to year. And so losing half a year, students will still, mostly be at a normal range, a range that's typical. And so they might need a little more support, but they won't require a major change in terms of how teachers are going to be teaching for their grade level.

What are your thoughts? Most teachers are now back with their students. Are kids further behind than you expected? Parents, did you see growth in your kids this year, especially if they were in remote learning?

In simpler terms: Is the glass still intact or will we be picking up broken pieces for decades?