UGA’s answer to dorm overcrowding? Cash to students who forgo rooms

“The discounted rate will apply to anyone who will live in Brown Hall in 2022-23. That includes the students who agreed to relocate to Brown Hall from other on-campus residences as well as students who had already agreed to live in Brown Hall,” said Trevor. “The university determined that this approach is the fairest and most equitable way to treat all Brown Hall residents.”

UGA is also offering older students willing to live off campus $3,500 to cancel. Finding a place off campus now poses challenges. Athens has seen a rise in short-term rentals through such sites as Airbnb. Rental listings this week show most vacant units are in large apartment complexes. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,000, a 5% increase over last year, according to the real estate site Zumper.

UGA has used cash incentives and discounts in the past to encourage students to give up their dorm rooms. Facing a critical fall dorm shortage after more freshmen also chose to enroll in 2017, the campus attempted a variety of enticements. When too few students took the incentives, UGA ended up doubling up students in the two- and four-bedroom apartments in its East Campus Village, which also is outside the main campus and provides bus service to classes.