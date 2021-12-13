Survey of educators: Back-to-school far from back-to-normal

That’s because the push to “go back to normal” is undermined by the abnormal circumstances that persist from COVID-19, including high student absenteeism due to quarantines, increased behavior problems among kids and outsized expectations about catching up students while also meeting their complex social and emotional needs.

In the national survey in October by the Clayton Christensen Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank, 34% of teacher described their students as “slightly behind” and 46% said “behind.” The institute began a two-year series of nationally representative surveys in the fall of 2020 to chart education conditions and practice in the wake of pandemic.