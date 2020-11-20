State board grants preliminary reprieve from counting Milestones in high school grades

Initially, the board rebuffed Woods in an 8-4 vote in October, arguing students need an incentive to take the end-of-course Milestones exams seriously. It did attempt to meet the superintendent halfway, setting the weight at 10% last month but putting the question to a public survey and hearing testimony from educators before deciding.

Among educators speaking to the board Thursday was high school social studies teacher Brian Sirmans of Lanier County Schools, who is also chairman of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. “We have cases where students have missed four-plus weeks,” said Sirmans, explaining Lanier County delayed the start of school by three weeks due to COVID-19. As a result, Lanier’s first semester will not end until Jan. 15. Yet, its students are scheduled to take end-of-course tests on Dec. 7.

With the late start and a surge of absences due to quarantines, he said teachers and students in Lanier are struggling to catch up. “The stress level for teachers is like nothing we’ve ever seen. Due to so many elements that are outside our control, I have had to focus on the most important issues in my classroom -- the physical and mental health and well-being of my students,” said Sirmans.

Amid the pandemic, Sirmans said his principal advised teachers to “focus on relationships before rigor, love before lessons, patience before programs and grace before grades.”

Some board members contended a temporary reprieve from counting the end-of-course score in student grades would undermine accountability. “In my business, we trust one another. We love one another. We call ourselves a family, but you know that we hold each other accountable. Education is not an exception to that. We can’t leave it up to whether I trust or you trust or a parent trusts a teacher: Because they are human like the rest of us,” said board member Scott Johnson.

Others shrugged off the results of a state DOE survey, suggesting it was designed to produce those results, even though the language of the survey was straightforward: Should state exams count 20%, 10% or 0.01%?

State board member Mike Royal, who, at one point in the discussion, said he supported Donald Trump but would still “break bread” with Joe Biden voters, took a page out of the president’s playbook in discounting the DOE survey results. “It was 93,000 responses. We don’t know how many double voted...Or triple voted. Or what. A lot of people weighed in on this,” he said.

“We should not dismiss the opinions of 93,000 Georgians,” said Woods. “There was not a design to skew the survey; there was no intent to have a predetermined outcome. This is what Georgians truly feel.”

Board members who wanted test scores to still influence grades acknowledged the impact of the pandemic on learning, but argued overcoming adversity inspires perseverance and grit in students. “One of my favorite phrases is smooth seas never made skilled sailors,” said board member Trey Allen.

But board member David “Butch” Mosely reminded his colleagues their pontifications were coming from the safety of state offices in downtown Atlanta. “What really bothers me is that we 14 people sit here in Atlanta or at home in our comfortable chairs, and we’re thinking for people out there in the field, who are grinding it out every day and know what’s best for their individual systems,” said Mosley.

“And here we are telling them what we think they ought to do when they have overwhelmingly told us what they think they should be allowed to do this year,” he said. “We are not listening to those we entrusted to do the job for us.”