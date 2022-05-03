Sonny Perdue: My role as USG chancellor is nonpartisan and nonpolitical

It is unfortunate that by virtue of my position and previous public service, my name continues to surface in the media in ways that make it appear as if I am acting in a political role. I want to state definitively and emphatically that is not the case. As chancellor, my first priority is students.

Explore Sonny Perdue says Georgia must sell value of college degree

Our job as Georgia’s public higher education system is to prepare students who are ready to enter a highly skilled workforce and meet the needs of industry. Doing so not only helps USG graduates get good jobs and improve their quality of life, but also keeps the state’s economy growing.

As our 26 public colleges and universities work to fulfill that mission, the system will continue to be involved in economic development activity that brings employers and jobs to Georgia. As chancellor, I represent the system and will work with whomever Georgians elect to serve them in the Legislature and the governor’s office.

That’s what I was doing when I joined Gov. Brian Kemp last week as he announced a major economic development effort in Houston County. It is not an endorsement of or alignment with any particular candidate for public office in Georgia.

As chancellor, I am going to continue to advocate for students and push for jobs, growing the state’s economy and preparing the state’s workforce. My public appearances and activities will reflect that priority.