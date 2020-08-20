OPINION: Should teachers be treated as essential workers during COVID-19 crisis?

The National Council of State Legislatures says 22 states have issued essential worker orders with their own lists of who needs to be continuing to work under stay-at-home orders. Georgia is among the states that defers to federal guidance, according to the council.

The federal guidance had listed child care workers as essential, but not teachers. But now, the White House is labeling teachers as critical infrastructure workers. Today, the Associated Press reports:

New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom. A spokesperson for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said his administration is evaluating whether it wants to incorporate the federal guidance into Georgia’s legal framework, which could spur more districts to act. “We have had some superintendents reach out to ask where the administration is on this topic,” said Candice Broce, a spokesperson for the Republican Kemp. “We’re in the soliciting-input mode.” -

Earlier this week, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee decreed that local board of educations in that state could determine if teachers and principals would be considered essential workers.

Some Georgia districts already use that language, including Forsyth, which states in its Restart Forsyth document that teachers exposed to COVID-19 but who do not have symptoms and have not tested positive are allowed to return to work under the Essential Worker Guidelines.

The document says:

School district employees are considered critical infrastructure workers or essential workers. If an essential worker has been exposed but is not ill and remains asymptomatic, he/she can return to work and adhere to the following guidelines: Check temperature twice a day; Self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms; Wear a mask; Social distance as work duties permit.

A few days ago, Florida Ron DeSantis compared educators to Navy Seals on their mission to capture Osama bin Laden, saying at a local district, “Just as the SEALs surmounted obstacles to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, so, too, would the Martin County school system find a way to provide parents with a meaningful choice of in-person instruction or continued distance learning — all in, all the time.”

Your thoughts?