Opinion: Will waiving SAT, ACT scores fill seats at Georgia colleges?

Certainly, the disruptions to the normal high school experience by the pandemic played a role. As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in November, fewer students enrolled this year at most Georgia public schools, reflective of the national declines two years into the pandemic. Undergraduate student enrollment nationally dipped by 3.2%, while the decline was 2.1% in the Georgia system.

Last year, high school administrators, students and teachers had to concentrate on navigating the pandemic, so the college application process may have fallen in priority. In addition, USG waived the SAT or ACT requirement last year, which meant students weren’t getting the usual reminders from the school and parents to sign up for tests.

As one teacher said: “So many of our students have been overwhelmed and have been trying to play college application catch-up, as many hadn’t taken either test at all leading into the application process this year.”

It’s also a numbers game. Over the last decade, campuses have experienced a downward trend in enrollment, which is expected to worsen with a declining birthrate.

In his 2018 book “Demographics and the Demand for Higher Education,” economist Nathan Grawe predicted the college-going population would drop by 15% between 2025 and 2029. His data showed a decline of about 10% in the enrollment pools for two-year and regional four-year colleges.

But elite colleges remain in demand. In a 2021 enrollment update, Grawe said the rising number of college-educated parents “suggests increasing interest in four-year colleges in general and selective ones in particular — a trend that offsets the downdraft of fertility decline but intensifies the weakness in demand for less-selective colleges.”

That is why Georgia Tech and UGA remain oversubscribed, while less-selective campuses have empty seats. Columbus State University already updated its admission page to say “applicants who have previously applied for Fall 2022 admission will be re-evaluated according to this new temporary admissions criteria.”

It’s likely that when the National Association for College Admission Counseling publishes its May list of schools still accepting students, some of those 23 Georgia schools that waived test scores will be on it.