Opinion: Why Georgia schools must reject critical race theory

Too many public schools have largely given up on the teaching of logic, civics, rhetoric, philosophy or classical languages — the subjects that previously turned schoolchildren into educated Americans. Instead, many schools are now focused on indoctrinating their wards with radical ideologies that seek to undermine the foundation of the United States by returning to the regressive idea that we must separate people by race, which activists insist is somehow progressive.

Caption James Quarles, left, and Mike Gonzalez, right (Courtesy photos) Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo Caption James Quarles, left, and Mike Gonzalez, right (Courtesy photos) Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

These lessons are inspired by an ideology called critical race theory. CRT is a body of work whose main tenets are that racism in America is systemic, that our society is oppressive, that white people selfishly accept change only when it benefits them, that racial identity is paramount, that government must pursue race-conscious policies in violation of the Constitution, that individualism is suspect, and that enlightenment principles wrongly universalize white people.

Critics of anti-CRT efforts always misleadingly insist — and they are saying the same thing with respect to the Georgia bills — that “CRT is not being taught in K-12 schools.” This is not the slam-dunk they imagine.

Of course, long tracts by CRT architects such as Derrick Bell, Kimberle Crenshaw, Richard Delgado, Charles Lawrence or Neil Gotanda are not being handed out in third grade classes. But children are getting messages that race defines and limits them. On social media, Tarece Johnson, the Gwinnett County school board chair, who said white people are “socialized racists” while black people have “internalized racism.”

CRT teaches that one must see racism everywhere, even in “the ordinary business of society,” as one of its founders, Richard Delgado, has written. “Transformative change” is key. According to its founders, CRT is, above all, a tool for revolution. As Derrick Bell wrote, “As I see it, critical race theory recognizes that revolutionizing a culture begins with the radical assessment of it.”

Those who will use our children in the front line of this cultural revolution have a very low view of their fellow Georgians. In a recent guest column in this education blog, professors T. Jameson Brewer and Brandon Haas spoke of the anti-CRT movement as “an effort to satiate the public’s broad ignorance about buzzwords such as critical race theory.”

Georgians are not being ignorant. They are rejecting prejudice and standing up for their children. The same cannot be said of the activists seeking to use schools and students to further their discriminatory ideological agenda.