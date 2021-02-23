OPINION: Why are GOP lawmakers vouching for vouchers?

No offense to parents. I am one. But taxpayers deserve more accountability in a voucher program estimated to ultimately strip $422 million a year from public schools than a happy parent.

One of three voucher bills this session, House Bill 60, which Cantrell is sponsoring, would plunk those millions into “personalized” education savings accounts for certain parents, including those earning $50,000 a year or less, active-duty military service members stationed in Georgia within the previous year, or someone who adopted a child out of foster care.

Voucher recipients would also include students enrolled in school districts that did not provide “100%” face-to-face instruction for a semester during the previous school year. Yet, Cantrell, with no discernible irony, allows families in his bill to use tax dollars to pay for online instruction for their kids.

Also entitled to vouchers would be students who have an Individualized Education Plan under federal special education law or a 504 plan for students served in regular classrooms but requiring accommodations such as more time for tests or note-taking assistance. (These same students are the focus of another voucher bill this session, Senate Bill 47, which passed out of committee this week.)

On average, public schools depend on the state for about half their funding. HB 60 would give a district’s state portion to each qualifying student who withdraws from public school.

The bill allows parents wide latitude in how they spend those tax dollars: The money can go for private school tuition and fees, tutoring services, a home-schooling curriculum and supplemental materials, tuition and fees for a nonpublic online learning program, services from a physician or licensed therapist including occupational, behavioral, physical or speech-language, fees for the management of account funds, computer or other technological devices for students’ educational needs, and transportation to a private school or service provider.

And if the legitimacy of a receipt submitted by a parent is questioned, guess who decides whether the expense is legitimate? Eight parents whose children are also receiving the voucher.

(Why bother having an impartial state employee determine if tax dollars are being spent wisely when we can ask the people getting the vouchers to decide? This could be a trend. Maybe, disputes over parking fines should be settled by other drivers who got tickets rather than a municipal judge.)

Cantrell argued at a hearing last week most parents will keep their children in public schools. But schools will be impacted, especially rural schools because of the fixed costs they face.

“Schools can’t turn down the heat by two kids or cut off 2 feet of a school bus,” said Owens, a former research and data analyst at the Georgia Department of Education. “Schools end up operating at a loss whenever these students leave.”

The research on voucher programs has not produced persuasive evidence of increased achievement. Georgia lawmakers used to cite the Louisiana voucher program until a 2019 study found math scores were significantly lower for the Louisiana students placed in private schools through a lottery than a control group of kids who wanted to participate but lost the lottery. The control group students remaining in public schools ended up with substantially higher math performance even after four years. A study of a voucher program in Washington, D.C., found similar results.

Cantrell points instead to Arizona as a model to emulate, which was surprising because the Arizona program has suffered fraud. In a single year, an audit identified upward of $700,000 in misspending, including parents buying allowed educational materials only to return them to pocket the money. Arizona’s auditor general concluded almost none of ill-spent educational savings account funds was ever recovered by the state, which lacked the resources to investigate.

Arizona voters rejected an expansion of vouchers in 2018 by a 65% to 35% margin. Yet, the state Senate there is trying this year to expand the program for much the same reason the Georgia General Assembly is considering three voucher bills: The Republican leadership does not believe that public education is a public good any longer, even while more than 9 out of 10 Georgia children attend a public school.