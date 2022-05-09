Opinion: When college becomes route to a job, not to an education

The pair accuse colleges of mission sprawl and abandonment of their main purpose, which they describe as enabling students to analyze, reflect, connect and communicate on the critical questions they will encounter in their lives and in the world.

“You go on a college tour and you hear about 100 different things,” said Gardner at a recent Harvard seminar on his book. But what students hear too little about, he said, is how colleges develop the mind. “For 50 years or more, American colleges have been admired all over the world because the graduates can talk and think about many things. You just don’t know about engineering or being a pharmacist.”

If students don’t leave college better thinkers, writers and communicators, schools fail that core mission, according to the authors. They realize many parents and students believe the more important goal is leaving college with a well-paying job.

“Students and parents are not thinking long-term about education for a lifetime,” said Fischman in a telephone interview from Boston. “When we asked what happens if that job disappeared in a few years, students said they had never thought about that.”

Fischman, Gardner and their research team spent a decade on “The Real World of College,” conducting 2,000 interviews across 10 disparate campuses and analyzing the data.

In categorizing and coding words that students used across campus in the interviews, Gardner and Fischman expected those used most frequently would be “class,” “campus” and “friends.” They didn’t expect to hear as much about “parents,” “health” and “help.” When students used the word “help,” it was in the context of needing it themselves, not providing it to others.

The in-depth interviews with students revealed troubling commonalities. They included marked declines in mental well-being, a disconnect from academics, peers and the institutions themselves that grew over time, and widespread anxiety and stress. Faculty and administrators interviewed for the book also felt alienated and disconnected. “Our colleges are filled with constituencies that feel unsatisfied by the experience,” said Fischman.

Newspaper headlines to the contrary, college students weren’t worried about political correctness, free speech or even tuition costs. It was GPAs and job potential that kept them up at night. “The stress and anxiety is not about learning. It’s about earning,” said Fischman.

The authors offer multiple prescriptions to reframe higher education, beginning with a new laser focus on academics. They recognize there will be resistance, including from parents who want their children to enjoy the social dividends of a campus and believe the main payoff from a college degree is a job.

Gardner and Fischman counter that social opportunities can be found in many other settings, and students can hone job skills by going directly from high school into training programs. Their position: The return on investment from a college education should not be measured in job offers and salary but in the lifetime return of being able to think about and solve real-world problems.

“Getting a job is a benefit of a college education,” said Fischman. “It is not the purpose of it.”