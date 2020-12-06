OPINION: Replace Betsy DeVos with educator who embraces equity and diversity

Since the creation of the Department of Education in 1979, 14 secretaries (including acting) have led the smallest cabinet-level department that employs less than 5,000 employees and operates less than a $70 billion budget.

These relatively small numbers have diverted public attention from the secretary’s critical role and has made it one of the least contentious cabinet positions. However, overseeing significant education funding such as Head Start and Title I grants that support districts with large numbers of low-income students, investigation offices like Title IX, as well as a robust indirect authority to influence state and local policy makes this role a significant one as it impacts lives of 3.7 million teachers, 76.4 million students, and more than 20 million post-secondary students and instructors.

Rouhollah Aghasaleh, assistant professor in the School of Education at Humboldt State University.

As education remains a major factor in social mobilization to both socialization and conscientization ends; i.e., maintaining a problematic status quo or supporting those who have been historically marginalized, the political influence of educational leadership should be taken more seriously. As many educators look forward to learning about the Biden’s cabinet appointments, they have started to speculate, debate, and endorse candidates for the next secretary of education.

The next secretary of education should be:

Sharing these priorities, more than a thousand educators wrote to President-Elect Biden and the Education Transition Team endorsing Kevin Kumashiro for the U.S. Department of Education. Signatories include 20-plus presidents and vice presidents of the American Educational Research Association, fellows of the National Academy of Education, eminent scholars, current and former deans of higher education, and national and local educational organizations and leaders.

The letter is a testimony on Kumashiro’s legacy to leverage research to transform the public debate about education, his analytical capacities, and leadership experience that has mobilized various constituents for collective action as an advocate of public schools and of educational equity.

Biden’s choice for the department of education could be a status-quo neoliberal Democrat or someone like Kevin Kumashiro who can accomplish a winning inside-outside strategy to realize the potential of public schools.