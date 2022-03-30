Opinion: Part-time faculty at Georgia colleges deserve better pay

Finally, in 2005, I left the corporate world in order to devote my full efforts to the classroom. I have been teaching freshmen composition at Kennesaw State University for 23 years. During that time, I have won numerous awards and accolades from both colleagues and students because I love what I do, and it shows.

That affection, however, has not been returned by the University System of Georgia. My service — and that of thousands of other part-time faculty — is neither recognized nor rewarded. The raises and improved benefits to USG employees never filter down to my level. Part-time faculty are treated as less than worthy even though our time and labor enable campuses to open their doors each semester. In talking with prospective parents over the years, I have found that the general public is in the dark about the faculty distinctions and inequities of higher education.

Part-time faculty members have endured many slaps in the face by the Board of Regents and USG, as well as whoever is sitting in the governor’s seat. The recent announcement by Gov. Brian Kemp and the Legislature of a $1,000 bonus for state employees making less than $80,000 per year is another one. Soon after making the announcement, the Board of Regents confirmed the one-time bonus applied only to full-time USG employees.

The Board of Regents’ actions signaled that part-time faculty are not worthy of fair treatment. We were left out of the COVID-19 related bonus, even though we were on the front lines, too, making it possible for state institutions to keep their doors open during the pandemic. We are some of the lowest-paid workers in the University System and, unlike many full-time, low-paid staff, we are not eligible for benefits, whether our actual hours meet the federal threshold or not. Yet, advanced degrees are required to teach at KSU, even if you teach only part time.

Kemp has made yet another grand gesture, an amended budget item that will provide a $5,000 cost-of-living adjustment for state employees. However, once again, the governor excluded part-time, non-benefited employees who work less than 30 hours per week. Most, if not all part-time faculty I know, work far more than 30 hours per week, even though we are discouraged from reporting our true time. Otherwise, the state would be forced to offer us health insurance coverage and other employee benefits.

At my institution alone, there were almost 900 part-time professors and instructors. If you look at the salaries for KSU’s part-time professors, many earn less than $20,000. (You can search state salaries here.) My pay for teaching six classes in 2021 was $17,325.

Why do the governor, the Board of Regents and college administrators support this unfair system? I call on Kemp and newly appointed Chancellor Sonny Perdue to treat us with dignity and give part-time faculty a fair share of bonuses and rewards.