Opinion: Fulton’s teachers told leave kids home during remote classes

Teachers said the district’s edict against teaching from home or having their kids with them at the schools creates undue hardship for them — and for a district coping with staff members out sick with omicron.

Here is a note a teacher sent, the sentiment of which was echoed by other Fulton teachers:

With COVID, teaching parents are again put in a very difficult position. Many of us don't have any sick leave left, since we have to stay home with children when they show any signs of COVID. Even several times a semester when we are home with them for one day due to false alarms depletes our sick time. With FMLA, we would be expected to prepare plans and grade any student work, with reduced pay and depletion of our sick leave. We would not be teaching synchronously. Subs cannot replace us by doing the same work. Taking FMLA is further compromising instruction, when we could be teaching remotely from home or from our schools while being in the same room as our school-age children who are learning virtually. I have become so disappointed with Fulton County School's response to teachers who are parents. They are not budging with regard to letting us stay home and work from home while our school-age children have to learn remotely.

Given the staffing shortages already caused by the coronavirus, I was surprised at Fulton’s policy since it could further deplete the teacher pool.

“The district’s long-standing policy has been not to allow children in workspaces when schools are closed,” said Noyes. “The district made a temporary exception to that policy in August-September 2020, when it allowed certain employees to bring their school-aged children to work with them while the district was still using a virtual instructional model. That temporary exception ended at the end of September 2020, when the district began transitioning back to in-person learning. Since then, the district has kept to its regular policy of not permitting children to accompany their parents to work.”

While the district understood the dilemma facing parents, Noyes said it had to create equitable workplace policies.

There have been media reports that the policy was spurred by a lawsuit filed by a teacher in 2020 over the waiver that she and other teachers were required to sign to bring their kids into their buildings. That is not correct, said Noyes, adding, “There wasn’t any change in policy because of the lawsuit. It has nothing to do with current process.” The lawsuit — still ongoing — focused on the language of the waiver.