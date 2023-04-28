Opinion: Erasing mention of ‘diversity’ in teacher prep is mistake

As our country becomes more diverse, it is essential that our education system reflects this diversity and prepares teachers to meet the needs of all students. Removing attention to diversity, equity and inclusion from teacher preparation standards sends a message that we do not value diversity in our classrooms and are not interested in creating welcoming, equitable and inclusive environments for all students.

Furthermore, this removal could limit teacher exposure and training in evidence-based practices to support diverse student abilities and needs. We owe it to our neurotypical and neurodiverse students to have teachers trained in evidence-based practices to support their academic success.

We know that teachers trained in diversity, equity and inclusion are better equipped to recognize and address the unique needs of their students, and they are more likely to create a safe and positive environment in their classroom that fosters learning, well-being and growth.

By removing diversity, equity and inclusion from teacher preparation standards, we are hindering our students’ ability to succeed in a globalized world. Diversity, equity and inclusion are not just a moral imperative; it is also essential for the success of our economy and democracy. Our students must learn to work collaboratively with people from different backgrounds, perspectives and abilities in a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected. By removing these terms from teacher preparation standards, we are not preparing our students for the realities of a globalized economy and society.

We urge the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Professional Standards Commission to reject this proposal and ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion remain critical components of teacher preparation standards. Quite simply, to ignore a student’s culture is to ignore who they are.

As educators, we are responsible for creating an inclusive learning environment that benefits all students, regardless of their race, gender, ability, language, religion, or any other characteristic that may make them unique.