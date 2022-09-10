Opinion: Don’t toss those ACT/SAT prep books yet

The value and predictability of standardized admissions tests spur heated debate on campuses, and some states have dropped them amid criticisms the exams favor affluent kids whose families can invest in test prep. The National Center for Fair and Open Testing says more than 1,800 campuses will be test-optional or test-blind for fall 2023.

As with Georgia, many state systems waived SAT and ACT requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have decided against reinstating them. The influential University of California system no longer requires them in admissions or scholarship decisions, even though a faculty review recommended the ACT and SAT remain a requirement of applicants to its 10 campuses.

Georgia did not make its latest decision based on a belief that high school transcripts are a better measure of student aptitude. It has not convened faculty for a discussion of whether these tests are necessary and helpful.

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, Chancellor Sonny Perdue cited a decline in college enrollment as well as “the threat of a lot of Georgia students going out of state” to colleges that don’t require the tests, as reasons for extending the waiver.

During a Thursday meeting with the Board of Regents, Perdue conceded high school grade point average can predict college outcomes but said grades and SAT/ACT scores together “are better than any one individually.” The USG will review how students admitted under test-optional policies have performed before rendering a final determination on whether to end the ACT/SAT requirement for good.

Here is the official explainer from the University System of Georgia: