BreakingNews
Man killed after trying to break up fight at DeKalb gas station
ajc logo
X

New federal data suggests more students down and out

In 2021-2022, purportedly the year schools went back to normal, nearly half of the schools responding to the federal Student Pulse Panel survey saw a rise in chronic absenteeism among teachers, compared to the year prior. And 39% reported higher chronic rates among students.

Combined ShapeCaption
In 2021-2022, purportedly the year schools went back to normal, nearly half of the schools responding to the federal Student Pulse Panel survey saw a rise in chronic absenteeism among teachers, compared to the year prior. And 39% reported higher chronic rates among students.

Get Schooled Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago
Schools report stunted behaviors and more frequent absences

New federal data affirms the need for a greater focus on mental health needs of students. More than 8 in 10 public schools report stunted behavioral and socioemotional development in their students because of the pandemic, according to an ongoing federal study amassing information on the impact of COVID-19 on classrooms and students.

But students have to show up at school on a regular basis to be helped. And teachers have to be on hand to help them. Additional survey data released this month from the Institute of Education Sciences, based on May surveys of U.S. schools, found 7 out of 10 noted higher absentee levels among both students and teachers in the wake of the pandemic.

The survey results point to a jump in what’s defined as chronic absenteeism, missing at least 10% of days in a school year. In 2021-2022, purportedly the year schools went back to normal, nearly half of the schools responding to the federal Student Pulse Panel survey saw a rise in chronic absenteeism among teachers, compared to the year prior. And 39% reported higher chronic rates among students.

There are clear culprits — the delta variant of the coronavirus descended just as schools resumed last year. In late August of 2021, the rate among Georgia children aged 11-17 reached a record 1,177 infections per 100,000. Health officials at the time said newly opened schools accounted for 60% of outbreaks in the state.

In January of this year, after the long winter break, omicron showed up in classrooms with students and teachers returning from family visits and trips to amusement parks. Districts documented their highest COVID-19 case counts of the 2021-2022 school year. They scrambled to fill in for affected staff with central office administrators teaching calculus, principals serving school lunches and bus drivers doubling routes.

The Georgia Department of Education has long made attendance a priority, seeing a correlation with completing high school. For example, DOE found Georgia ninth graders who miss 15 or more days of school have a 30.73% graduation rate. In comparison, ninth graders absent five days or less have an 82.24% graduation rate.

Attendance Works, a national initiative addressing chronic absences, considers chronic absenteeism a canary in a coal mine that schools need to take seriously Those protracted absences this year of teachers and students come with a price. Chronically absent students not only experience lower academic gains, but they are also more apt to become socially disengaged and alienated. Studies have correlated chronic absenteeism with higher dropout rates, poor health outcomes and an increased likelihood of interacting with the criminal justice system.

Among the key findings in the 2022 School Pulse Panel:

• Public schools reported student chronic absenteeism and teacher absences have increased compared to prior school years.

• More than three-quarters of public schools reported it is more difficult to get substitutes than it was before the pandemic. At 87%, schools in the South reported the highest percentage of classes covered by non-teaching staff when substitute teachers could not be found.

• Nearly three-quarters of public schools are frequently relying on administrators, non-teaching staff, and teachers on their free periods to cover classes.

About the Author

Follow Maureen Downey on facebookFollow Maureen Downey on twitter

Maureen Downey has written editorials and opinion pieces about local, state and federal education policy since the 1990s.

Editors' Picks
Transgender woman files discrimination lawsuit against Decatur Chick-fil-A14h ago
BREAKING: Man killed after trying to break up fight at DeKalb gas station
48m ago
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down
13h ago
Japan police find bullet marks near Abe assassination site
1h ago
Japan police find bullet marks near Abe assassination site
1h ago
Politically Georgia: Walker’s mystifying comments complicate his bid
53m ago
The Latest
UGA student: Abortion ruling threatens our futures. We won’t go back
Opinion: Going to college still worth it despite growing doubt
Opinion: Cobb County redistricting marginalizes students of color
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top