NEA: Nearly half of educators got at least one COVID-19 shot

The NEA poll, which was conducted by GBAO Strategies, surveyed more than 3,000 NEA members between Feb. 26 and March 4. Among the findings:

An additional 36% of educators have scheduled, or intend to schedule, their vaccination.

86% believe educators should be prioritized to receive the vaccine.

Most members (87%) are willing to work in-person if they are fully vaccinated.

There have been improvements in awareness of how to get vaccinated.

Among those who have been vaccinated or plan to be, 61% had some difficulty with scheduling compared to 67% in last month's survey.

The percentage of members who found it very difficult to get scheduled declined from 46 to 34%.