House leader: COVID must be priority for new education secretary

Proponents of in-person classes cite a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report saying the preponderance of evidence suggests schools can reopen if basic safety efforts, including mask wearing and social distancing, are in place.

Along with offering leadership on how to reopen, Cardona must also address how districts can help students who lost ground in the pandemic, said Scott. While the disruption of schooling has spurred requests, including by the state of Georgia, to suspend the annual high-stakes testing mandated under federal law, Scott disagreed with canceling exams.

Bobby Scott, chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, visits a Virginia elementary school in 2009 with Arne Duncan, secretary of education under President Obama. Credit: Joshua Hoover Credit: Joshua Hoover

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos granted waivers for testing last spring after the pandemic forced school closures nationwide, including in Georgia. However, DeVos rejected a waiver submitted for this year’s testing by Superintendent Richard Woods and supported by Gov. Brian Kemp. In a joint statement, the two GOP leaders said, “Given the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic and the resulting state budget reductions, it would be counterproductive to continue with high stakes testing for the 2020-2021 school year.”

In a letter to state school chiefs in September, DeVos wrote, “Make no mistake. If we fail to assess students, it will have a lasting effect for years to come. Not only will vulnerable students fall behind, but we will be abandoning the important, bipartisan reforms of the past two decades at a critical moment. Opponents of reform, like labor unions, have already begun to call for the permanent elimination of testing. If they succeed in eliminating assessments, transparency and accountability will soon follow.”

One of the architects of the Every Student Succeeds Act signed into law by President Obama in 2015, Scott said the tests were essential to benchmark where students are academically in the wake of COVID-19. “I think it is a bad idea to go into the next few months without knowing who is behind or how far behind,” he said. “If you don’t have any assessments, how do you know who needs help during the summer?”

Scott said he didn’t endorse leveraging test scores for accountability to evaluate whether schools are succeeding. “I don’t know why you would want to label schools,” he said. “Every school will have at least one subgroup lagging behind and that makes it a failing school. That is not particularly constructive.”