High school students soon won’t need pencils any longer for the SAT

— The digital SAT will be about two hours instead of three for the current SAT, with more time per question.

— The digital test will feature shorter reading passages with one question tied to each, and passages will reflect a wider range of topics.

— Calculators will be allowed on the entire math section.

— Students and educators will get scores back in days rather than weeks.

— To reflect the range of post-high school paths, the score reports will also connect students to information and resources about local two-year colleges, workforce training programs, and career options.

— The PSAT/NMSQT and PSAT 8/9 will given digitally starting in 2023 with the PSAT 10 following in 2024.

— Students will be able to use their own or school-issued devices. If students lack access to a computer, College Board will provide one on test day. If a student loses connectivity or power, the digital SAT will retain their completed work and will not count the time necessary to reconnect.

In its shift, the SAT is embracing the approach of most state-level testing, including in Georgia where the annual Milestones exams in grade three through high school are primarily online. However, at this point, students taking the ACT, the other widely used college entrance exam, are still confined to a paper test on national testing dates, although students outside the United States take a computer version. Some American school districts that offer the ACT during the school day to their students do administer the computer-based version.

Many colleges have made the SAT and ACT optional, a trend accelerated in the past two years after COVID-19 shutdowns of test sites. Teens aiming for select colleges often still sign up for the exams, believing top scores enhance their chances. And the scores are frequently part of the consideration for honors programs and scholarships.

While the University System of Georgia briefly waived the ACT/SAT requirement during the pandemic, it reinstated it and current high school seniors must submit standardized-test scores for fall admissions.

The debate continues about the relevancy and reliability of tests like the SAT and ACT. Proponents argue the tests offer an objective measure at a time when the percentage of students graduating from high school with an A average has grown from 39% in 1998 to 55% in 2021.