Georgia Tech is also counting this week: Total enrollment reaches almost 40,000

During a hearing in February on Senate Bill 282, sponsor Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, said, “It’s hard to get in Georgia and Georgia Tech. What I am asking on this bill is that we really look at how we can keep our kids here. We are sending too many kids to Alabama, Auburn, University of South Carolina, Clemson and so on." The bill did not advance, meeting with resistance from Tech and UGA, which both showed that in-state applicants enjoy an admissions edge over those from outside Georgia.

Tech saw increases in Hispanic or Latino (10.7%), Black (8.4%), and female students (10%).

In a statement, Tech also reported:

This year, Georgia Tech also enrolled an Institute record 1,150 new transfer students, 200 more than last year’s fall class. Transfer students hailed from 213 different colleges, including 39 Georgia colleges and 43 community colleges. Through newly created transfer pathway programs, Tech continues to enroll significantly more first-generation students and students from underrepresented backgrounds. Tech’s fall semester enrollment increase comes at a time when college enrollment across the nation is declining, amid uncertainty during a major health pandemic. “Despite the numerous challenges COVID-19 has presented, Tech remains incredibly healthy from an enrollment standpoint,” said Rick Clark, director of undergraduate admission. “This speaks to the strength of our distinct brand, the long-term value of a Georgia Tech degree, and the immeasurable resilience of our students. At a precarious time for some colleges and universities, Tech continues to thrive in its role as a critical public good for our city, state, and nation.” - Georgia Tech