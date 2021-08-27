Faculty member who quit: State policy ‘literally becomes teachers die trying’

Styer’s decision to resign is not just an academic setback to her students and mentees. Campuses invest thousands of dollars and hours of staff time to recruit and hire tenure-track professors, an effort that involves reviews of stacks of applications, a winnowing process, multiple interviews and campus visits. It is an investment that Styer sought to repay.

She arrived at Georgia College two years ago with impressive awards and credentials — borne out by the popularity of her classes, strong student reviews and growth of the major. Her loss will be felt, according to colleagues. The department, they said, was already down two tenured-track faculty and an instructor before Styer resigned.

“It is not just that the college lost someone to teach four classes,” said Styer, in a telephone interview. “Middle Georgia is losing a dedicated professional who wanted to make this her home, and all because USG policy makes us cannon fodder, in opposition to all science and reason. The USG policy literally becomes teachers die trying.”

In her two years at Georgia College, Styer founded and directed the Lake Sinclair Safe Center to provide shelter for victims of domestic violence. She became involved in the community, working with leaders in health care, business and charitable groups. She served in the University Senate. She reached out to rural students.

“I am everything they want junior tenure-track faculty to be, and they lost me because I didn’t feel safe in this environment,” she said. “The USG’s policy choice also endangered at least two of my students who identified as medically compromised, were unable to get accommodations, and had to be in classrooms with other unmasked students. I want to be very clear, I resigned because of USG policy that made it unsafe to work at Georgia College as a faculty member or to learn at Georgia College as a student.”

Styer said at least eight tenured and longtime lecturers reached out to say they wish they could follow her example. She recognizes that not all faculty can afford to resign or even speak out.

“I am in the privileged position of being able to pay my bills even after resigning my job,” she said. “The policies the USG has enacted will continue to cause faculty to leave. I’m able to do so now, but many many more are looking to do the same thing. The USG will lose top talent continually until it enacts policies that respect professors’ autonomy and science.”