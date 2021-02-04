Emory to remain test-optional for 2022 admissions

Highlights of Emory’s test policy for 2021-22 include:

· Submitting standardized test scores is completely optional.

· Students will not have to justify or disclose why they are not submitting scores.

· Students will not be disadvantaged in the review process if they do not submit scores.

Emory is taking a second year to examine its selection process, study indicators of academic promise, and assess how to further advance equity, access and the diversity of the student community. A decision for future application years has not yet been made.

While test scores have been part of Emory’s evaluation process in the past, scores represent only one component of the comprehensive admission review process. The admission committee also looks at an applicant’s personal statements, short answer questions, letters of recommendation, high school transcript, and where available, feedback from the Alumni Interview Program.