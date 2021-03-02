Dr. Seuss books are whimsical; the debate around them is not

Dr. Seuss Enterprises said the decision was its own and grew out of months of review. “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families. Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics, and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in a statement.

Also on the list of books that will cease to be published are “On Beyond Zebra!” “McElligot’s Pool,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

The announcement drew immediate backlash with people citing the cancel culture and a loss of common sense. Conservative Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted: “If Dr. Seuss wanted to #DefundThePolice, his books wouldn’t be getting canceled.”

But there were also more tempered responses on social media: “These titles won’t be missed. They probably weren’t selling well anyway. Conservatives will scream that liberals are censoring Dr. Seuss. Plenty of his books are classics and stand the test of time. These don’t. We need to let go of children’s books that contain offensive/racist imagery,” said one commenter.

The timing is deliberate. Today is Dr. Seuss’ birthday, which is the inspiration for Read Across America Day, an event launched in 1998 by the National Education Association to advance literacy and underway now in most elementary schools in Georgia.

While some teachers still don the Cat in the Hat’s red and white striped stovepipe hat, others have followed the NEA’s lead and shifted the focus to diverse voices rather than Seuss classics. Many news reports suggest this NEA change of focus is new, but it goes back to 2017 when the NEA said Read Across America should celebrate a diversity of readers and books. And that has been happening in schools.

In Winder, for example, Kennedy Elementary School teacher Jodi Sorrells decided to literally have students read across America; she collected videos of people around the United States reading books to share with the students at her school. For example, one New York volunteer shared the book “Forest Green” while standing on frozen Lake George at the foothills of the Adirondacks.

The decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to cease publication of some books did not go over well with many people who said they read the books to their children and are now reading them to their grandchildren.

“I noticed that it doesn’t appear that Dr. Seuss Enterprises asked any parents regarding their thoughts on this issue,” said Teresa Collier of Smyrna. “Here we go again with left-wing wokeism regarding one of America’s revered characters, Dr. Seuss. I say this as a Black grandmother who purchased and read many Dr. Seuss books to my children and grandchildren. The cleverness of the linguistics in these books are extremely helpful in helping young children navigate the complexities of learning language and comprehension skills.”

Ebony Elizabeth Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania studies how portrayals of people of color in children’s literature shapes culture. I would like to give her the final word on this, from an article she wrote on the need for diverse children’s and young adults’ books:

When we face challenges to diverse book selections, our response can rightly be that we wish for every child to feel, as Walter Dean Myers once said, “as if they are part of America’s dream, that all the rhetoric is meant for them, and that they are wanted in this country” Ultimately, this is why stories still matter, and always will. -