COVID-19 schooling: Do ‘pandemic pods’ threaten equity efforts?

If parents put the time and effort they’re devoting to organizing pods into insisting on safe openings of schools, Hannah-Jones said all students would benefit. “If they were demanding that an actual federal plan come about and actual federal resources go into schools to ensure that the kids could go to school safely, think of the power of that. But they are not going to do that. They are going to do what they have always done, fight for their own kids,” she said.

District leaders understand the risks to equity from COVID-19, according to a nationally representative survey of school district leaders by the American Institutes for Research that examines how the shift to remote learning affected students and how schools sought to mitigate those impacts.

“The most common response expressed by districts was their concern for historically underserved students,” said Dia Jackson, an AIR senior researcher. “The impact of school closures and the economic impact of COVID-19 highlighted some of the deep economic inequities schools already faced.”

Among the preliminary findings of the institute’s survey released at the EWA seminar: On average, districts expected students in early elementary grades to spend 2.2 hours each day on instructional activities, while they expected high school students to spend 3.9 hours per day.

A district’s socio-economics affected the nature of instruction delivery. In nearly half of low-income districts, paper packets were a primary instruction component; the packets were a primary element in 18% of higher income districts. About 39% of high-poverty districts provided live virtual classes as a primary component of instruction, compared to 55% of wealthier districts.

The AIR survey asked districts if remote learning focused mostly on new material, review of content from earlier in the year or a combination both. Again, districts divided on economic lines with review being the main focus in 29% of poorer districts in K-5 classrooms, but only in 8% of higher-income ones. The pattern was similar in grades 6 through 12.

Participants in a webinar at the University of Southern California Center for Health Journalism also tackled the rise of learning pods among affluent parents frustrated with the remote classes and whether the trend could worsen the achievement gap.

“There is a question about whether school districts, if it’s going to happen, could help organize it, so it isn’t just for rich kids,” said W. Steven Barnett, senior co-director of the National Institute for Early Education Research. “But, boy, it is a tough problem to figure out. My nightmare scenario is that schools do not physically reopen, and their teachers are running these pods off the books for the rich kids.”

Pandemic pods have provoked strident social media debate about whether these micro schools are white flight in the age of COVID or an understandable reaction to a failed experiment in virtual learning. A pointed Twitter comment from Nashville Classical Charter School founder Charlie Friedman noted: “If you think these mostly white, middle-class ‘pandemic learning pods’ are bad, wait until I tell you about ‘the suburbs.’ This problem is real, but most of education’s ‘pandemic problems’ started a long time ago and won’t go away with a vaccine.”