Colleges pledged more in-person classes. Are students on board?

“I have two children at UGA and many friends with Georgia Tech students, so I have some knowledge of what’s really going on regarding their attendance in an actual classroom,” said an Atlanta parent in an email. “Our kids are enrolled, full-time, live and dine on campus, but are still in online learning due to the policy to allow the teachers to decide to do in-person or online classes.”

In an internal communication in late October, Vice President for Instruction Rahul Shrivastav addressed a fall student survey that suggested students were not flocking to classrooms. “It is clear that many students are not showing up for classes, even when space is not an issue. The survey results on this question — i.e., whether students are attending all face-2-face opportunities — was mixed. Approximately 50% of the respondents agreed or strongly agreed that they were going to their classes. The other 50% disagreed or strongly disagreed,” wrote Shrivastav.

“The survey results from four months ago only reflect the initial response of students to the challenges they faced at the beginning of the fall semester,” said Trevor in response to AJC questions. “In comparison, so far this semester Dr. Shrivastav’s office has received no complaints about students missing in-person classes. In fact, faculty have said anecdotally that class attendance has improved significantly.”

This week, UGA, through its SAGE advising and guidance network, encouraged more students to start showing up for in-person classes rather than attend virtually.

So you are taking some hybrid classes, and you may wonder why you should go to class instead of just joining online… There are many great reasons why showing up to your hybrid class in person is a wise idea: While in class, you are able to get immediate feedback from your professor. You can ask questions and get an immediate answer. Asking questions is also a great way to show your professor you are engaged in their course! Being physically in class also helps you find connections between your lecture and the out of class assignments. Your brain is able to actively find connections between the concepts taught in class and your own personal life experience. These connections are the foundation of learning! Attending class in person helps you commit to the class and tells your professor you are taking their class seriously and are invested in an active learning experience So show up, engage, and connect! -

Longtime UGA math professor Joseph H.G. Fu, a faculty leader in urging the University System of Georgia to improve COVID safety protocols, responded to UGA leadership about its promotion of on-site classes and shared his response with the AJC:

Under the current conditions of the pandemic, and more to the point in view of the continuing and complete inadequacy of the UGA institutional response to it (the principal points being 1) the absence of any policy or guidelines for a retreat from f2f classes, 2) absence of mandatory testing, and 3) unacceptably infrequent reporting of the surveillance testing results that do exist), this guidance to students is grossly irresponsible. My alarm is somewhat mitigated by my confidence that the message will serve largely to make the UGA administration appear even more ridiculous than it already does in the eyes of the student body. -

At the same time that UGA is encouraging students to show up for class, Victor K. Wilson, vice president for student affairs, addressed lapses in safety protocols in a message to students today:

I have always tried to be honest and up front with you, and I must level with you – it appears that some in the student community have decreased your diligence in adhering to good public health practices. Though we are hopeful to have this pandemic in the rearview very soon, we are not there, yet, and it is as important now as ever to continue the basic daily actions that keep each other safe: masking up, washing hands, staying more than 6 feet apart, avoiding larger gatherings, and general social distancing.” Primarily, we are trying to keep you, and the University and Athens communities, safe. Secondarily, we very much desire to provide an on-campus learning environment that enables you to enjoy your friends and UGA and pursue your studies successfully. I understand that we are genuinely fatigued and are ready to simply be with our friends and enjoy UGA the way we know it is meant to be, but in the spirit of moderation we have to keep that in balance. You cannot allow one afternoon’s or night’s opportunity to socialize to take away from future opportunities this semester. To be clear, all of the requirements and health practices designed to keep each other and our community safe are still very much in place, and you are expected to continue following these guidelines throughout this semester. -