Georgia Tech’s Lunar Flashlight spacecraft team readies for liftoff

The Lunar Flashlight will be released from the rocket nearly an hour after the launch, according to Georgia Tech. Those early morning hours will be fast-paced and exciting, said team members who recorded videos shared by Georgia Tech about the project.

”This is the culmination of everything we’ve worked for, and there’s a lot of stuff that could go wrong,” said Michael Hauge, lead operations systems engineer and a master’s degree student in aerospace engineering, in one video.

Lunar Flashlight is expected to reach the moon in late spring. The plan is for it to orbit the moon 10 times over two to three months and use lasers to seek out signs of ice in shadowy craters, according to Georgia Tech.

The spacecraft was developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab with other partners, including Georgia Tech.