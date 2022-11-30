Georgia Tech’s Lunar Flashlight spacecraft team readies for liftoff

Georgia Tech students and researchers are preparing for Thursday’s scheduled launch of a SpaceX rocket and the big role they’ll play as mission control for an accompanying spacecraft.
The team from Georgia Tech will be operating the Lunar Flashlight, a 30-pound spacecraft that will soar into space with the Falcon 9 rocket and ultimately go in search of ice on the moon. The launch is currently scheduled for 3:37 a.m. Thursday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida after being delayed because of weather, a school spokesman said.
The Georgia Tech team will run operations from their lab in Atlanta that will serve as mission control, according to a news release.
The mission, expected to take months, will be staffed by 14 graduate and undergraduate student operators.
The Lunar Flashlight will be released from the rocket nearly an hour after the launch, according to Georgia Tech. Those early morning hours will be fast-paced and exciting, said team members who recorded videos shared by Georgia Tech about the project.
”This is the culmination of everything we’ve worked for, and there’s a lot of stuff that could go wrong,” said Michael Hauge, lead operations systems engineer and a master’s degree student in aerospace engineering, in one video.
Lunar Flashlight is expected to reach the moon in late spring. The plan is for it to orbit the moon 10 times over two to three months and use lasers to seek out signs of ice in shadowy craters, according to Georgia Tech.
The spacecraft was developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab with other partners, including Georgia Tech.
