Georgia Senate tries to revisit education funding formula

The special committee already met once at the state Capitol last month and plans a third meeting in Columbus next month. The lawmakers were empaneled by Senate Resolution 650, their mission to explore whether the funding formula created in 1985 — before computers and the internet became common tools in schools — remains relevant.

The formula, known as Quality Basic Education, informed the distribution of $10.7 billion to school districts this year. It’s so complicated, though, that several prior efforts to amend it have failed.