Georgia House voting on bill to control how race is discussed in schools

Supporters say the measures confront a rampant problem in classrooms that they have yet to document to the satisfaction of skeptics. Opponents call it a cynical strategy to pump up turnout in an election year after the pandemic and racial protests divided the country.

Rep. Will Wade, the author of HB 1084, has produced a list with a handful of incidents, including an old high school syllabus in Gwinnett County with the words “critical race theory” (the district said it was never shown to students) and an incident in Atlanta when students allegedly were assigned to classrooms based on race. He said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week that he just wants due process for parents who think their school may have crossed a line.

His legislation would “put a process in place to confirm, OK, what is the actual there that’s there,” the Dawsonville Republican said. “Let’s talk about what happened.” It would give parents a chance to feel like they’d been heard, he said, adding, “if there is a serious infraction, I really believe most schools will address it.”

In numerous hearings over the past few weeks, both Wade and fellow Republican Bo Hatchett in the Senate were pushed for evidence of a widespread problem. Hatchett, R-Cornelia, is the primary author of Senate Bill 377, which is backed by the Senate leadership. It contains the same prohibitions as Wade’s bill but, unlike HB 1084, would allow a financial penalty against violating schools or school systems that fail to comply with a state-written corrective plan.

SB 377, unlike Wade’s bill, would also apply to public colleges and universities.

In a hearing in early February, Hatchett was asked for examples of students being labeled racist due to their skin color, something these bills would prohibit. He didn’t offer any, suggesting the legislation was simply preventative: “Sometimes you can have proactive instead of reactive legislation,” he said of SB 377, which remains in a Senate committee.

The language in the four Georgia bills was drawn substantially from a September 2020 executive order by then-President Donald Trump that identified these “divisive concepts” and banned them from federal worker training.

Educators say no one in public schools is teaching such notions, but the Republicans backing these bills insist it is a big enough problem to warrant such explicit prohibitions.

Scores of similar bills have been filed in other states, and at least a dozen states have created laws or directives that govern how race can be taught in schools, according to The Washington Post, which documented early fallout, from canceled teacher training in Florida to student or parent complaints about political symbols, such as a Black Lives Matter or rainbow flag.

Wade said he drew the language in his bill from legislation in other states and from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative national group.

People see different things in the legislation, depending upon their vantage point.

Abbie Fuksman, a board member of the Atlanta Jewish Community Relations Council, said the language in SB 377, which is similar to that in HB 1084, would introduce a “slippery slope” that could erase the teaching of slavery or the Holocaust.

“This type of legislation is intended to shield Georgia students from uncomfortable conversations, but history by its nature is uncomfortable,” she said at a legislative hearing in late February. “It’s filled with people being wronged by others.”

But Taylor Hawkins, a lobbyist with Frontline Policy Action, a fundamentalist Christian organization that supports restrictions on abortion and on transgender students in sports, disagreed. He said the prohibitions wouldn’t prevent teaching about the Holocaust or slavery.

“It restricts the active teaching of racism, of racial supremacy and divisive concepts,” he said. “It doesn’t restrict the teaching of the history of that. It does restrict you being racist in the classroom as a teacher.”

Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, said such legislation creates an “adversarial” relationship between teachers and parents. She worries that overworked administrators will be barraged with parent complaints and will feel political pressure to substantiate them.

Current Georgia legislation

House Bill 888: Would dock school districts 20% of their state funding for violations. It doesn’t use the word “divisive” but the wording of the concepts it would prohibit is similar.

House Bill 1084: Would allow the state education board to punish districts that teach divisive concepts by removing their access to waivers from state education law. All but two of the 180 school districts have them.

Senate Bill 375: Would prohibit divisive concepts in worker training for schools as well as for state and local government agencies.

Senate Bill 377: Would punish schools that teach divisive concepts by withholding up to 10% of their state funding. Colleges and universities could lose an unspecified amount. It also targets worker training for state agencies.