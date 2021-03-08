Georgia House votes to raise private school tax credit contribution limit

House Bill 517, which now goes to the Senate, proposes to increase the amount individuals and couples can get in credits against their state taxes owed by contributing to the program.

Critics liken the program to a school voucher, in which government funds private schools, and say it reduces what is left in the budget to pay for already-underfunded public schools. But the Georgia Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that “no public funds are used in the program” since the credits divert taxpayer dollars into private hands before they reach state coffers. So in Georgia, the program is considered legally distinct from a traditional voucher.