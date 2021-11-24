Georgia high school theater award will change to non-gendered category

The Shuler Awards will continue to recognize performers in the categories of “leading actress” and “leading actor.” Georgia’s two winners will go on to compete in a national awards program in June.

In a written statement, Farr Schiller said the change was made to the supporting performer category because the state organization has the ability “to tailor criteria” for that award. She said they’ve received requests over the last several years from educators to create a non-gendered category.

Explore More stories about Fulton County Schools

Fifty Georgia high schools will compete in this year’s awards, now in its 14th year.

In previous years, up to 75 schools were allowed to enter. Organizers down-sized this year’s program to give the volunteer adjudicators who watch each school’s performance more time to assess each show.

Awards are handed out in 17 categories, including choreography, costumes, direction, and performances.