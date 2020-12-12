Georgia education board reaches settlement with former school turnaround chief

That audit led to a review by the state Office of Inspector General, which wrote that Thomas had mismanaged his office and interfered in contracting decisions. In February, Thomas filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court denouncing the education department’s investigation of his office as retaliation. He also said he was confident the inspector general would find his office had followed the rules.

Thomas said the Board’s action Friday also settles his lawsuit.

“On January 15, 2020, the State Superintendent submitted an internal audit report of the Chief Turnaround Office to the State Board of Education. Dr. Thomas was the Chief Turnaround Officer at the relevant time of this audit. The Board, to which Dr. Thomas reported directly, thoroughly reviewed the audit report and Dr. Thomas’ February 13, 2020 response to the audit report. After such review, the Board took no disciplinary action, and now considers the matter closed,” read Friday’s statement approved by the state school board.

The statement will also be attached to the audit and provided to the Georgia Office of Inspector General.