Georgia agency to help parents find summer camps

The Spruill Center for the Arts opened registration for summer camps Jan. 24. For those still looking for summer camps for younger children, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is working with the group Quality Care for Children to promote a help line for parents. (Courtesy of Spruill Center for the Arts)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Summer break is around the corner, and Georgia officials are advising parents of younger children to start searching now for camps to ensure the best quality at the best price.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is collaborating with a child care organization to help parents find good camps they can afford.

“Through this campaign, we want to help parents find a program that provides high-quality care, fits their budgets, and gives their children the best opportunity for a safe, fun, and rewarding summer experience,” DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs said in a news release.

The agency is working with the group Quality Care for Children to promote a help line that parents can call for tailored referrals. They can call 1-877-ALL-GA-KIDS (1-877-255-4254) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

They’ve also posted a checklist on the DECAL website with questions they recommend parents ask when choosing a provider.

About the Author

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

