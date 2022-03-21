Georgia agency to help parents find summer camps

Summer break is around the corner, and Georgia officials are advising parents of younger children to start searching now for camps to ensure the best quality at the best price.
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is collaborating with a child care organization to help parents find good camps they can afford.
“Through this campaign, we want to help parents find a program that provides high-quality care, fits their budgets, and gives their children the best opportunity for a safe, fun, and rewarding summer experience,” DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs said in a news release.
The agency is working with the group Quality Care for Children to promote a help line that parents can call for tailored referrals. They can call 1-877-ALL-GA-KIDS (1-877-255-4254) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.
They’ve also posted a checklist on the DECAL website with questions they recommend parents ask when choosing a provider.
