Fulton school board rolls back millage rate

Because property values remain high, Fulton officials expect a property tax surplus of $9 million with the 17.08 millage rate. However, board member Franchesca Warren, who voted against lowering the rate to 17.05, said the district needs to be prepared for unexpected costs.

“It can be where you need to adjust practice fields; it can be where you need stadium repairs,” she said. “As a taxpayer, $9 million is a lot of money for me. However, in a school system with over 80,000 students, that money does not go as far as people think that it does.”

The millage rate is usually calculated as $1 in tax for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. Fulton officials said the rollback would not result in any changes to the $2.2 billion budget.

The school board also approved a replacement for board member Katha Stuart, who announced last month she planned to end her term early. Sara Gillespie, who won the District 1 election in March to replace Stuart, will serve the remainder of Stuart’s term beginning Oct. 8.

Stuart already decided not to run for reelection this year. She will step down Aug. 31.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

“I ... have a fundamental belief in the value of term limits,” Stuart previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Additionally, spending more time traveling and with family is on the horizon, so you won’t see my name on the ballot again. It has been a true honor and privilege to serve as a Fulton County Board of Education representative for the past eight and a half years, and I look forward to continuing to support the system’s efforts as a resident, taxpayer, and an advocate for what is best for children.”