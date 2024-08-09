Fulton school board rolls back millage rate

Breaking: State Rep Devan Seabaugh arrested, accused of hitting cyclist
Fulton County School Board District 4 member Franchesca Warren is shown during a meeting at the Fulton County district's North Learning Center, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Sandy Springs. At a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, Warren explained why she didn't vote to roll the millage rate back to 17.05. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Fulton County School Board District 4 member Franchesca Warren is shown during a meeting at the Fulton County district’s North Learning Center, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Sandy Springs. At a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, Warren explained why she didn't vote to roll the millage rate back to 17.05. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
The Fulton County school board voted this week to roll back the county’s millage rate slightly to 17.08 mills from its current rate of 17.14.

During a school board work session Tuesday, Fulton Superintendent Mike Looney proposed lowering the rate to 17.08 mills. Board members Lillie Pozatek and Kristin McCabe proposed an amendment, which would have lowered the rate further to 17.05. However, that measure didn’t pass.

“Considering the economic challenges that our community faces and the uncertain financial landscape ahead, I think it’s crucial that we take proactive steps to ease the burden on our residents,” Pozatek said.

Because property values remain high, Fulton officials expect a property tax surplus of $9 million with the 17.08 millage rate. However, board member Franchesca Warren, who voted against lowering the rate to 17.05, said the district needs to be prepared for unexpected costs.

“It can be where you need to adjust practice fields; it can be where you need stadium repairs,” she said. “As a taxpayer, $9 million is a lot of money for me. However, in a school system with over 80,000 students, that money does not go as far as people think that it does.”

The millage rate is usually calculated as $1 in tax for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. Fulton officials said the rollback would not result in any changes to the $2.2 billion budget.

The school board also approved a replacement for board member Katha Stuart, who announced last month she planned to end her term early. Sara Gillespie, who won the District 1 election in March to replace Stuart, will serve the remainder of Stuart’s term beginning Oct. 8.

Stuart already decided not to run for reelection this year. She will step down Aug. 31.

Fulton County School Board District 1 member Katha Stuart is shown during a meeting at the Fulton County district's North Learning Center, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Sandy Springs. Stuart is resigning from her position on the board. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

“I ... have a fundamental belief in the value of term limits,” Stuart previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Additionally, spending more time traveling and with family is on the horizon, so you won’t see my name on the ballot again. It has been a true honor and privilege to serve as a Fulton County Board of Education representative for the past eight and a half years, and I look forward to continuing to support the system’s efforts as a resident, taxpayer, and an advocate for what is best for children.”

