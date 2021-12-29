Fulton County Schools sets deadline to apply for magnet programs

Fulton County students have until Jan. 15 to apply for admission to the district’s specialized academic programs.
The district is now accepting online applications for next school year for those who want to enroll in various programs dedicated to a specific area of study — such as business, performing arts or STEM.
Fulton County Schools will begin notifying students regarding their acceptance status Feb. 15, according to the district.
Applications also are needed for students who want to attend one of the district’s two new science, technology, engineering and math high schools: Global Impact Academy in Fairburn and FCS Innovation Academy in Alpharetta. Both high schools opened this year.
A complete list of magnet programs can be found on the district’s website.
About the Author