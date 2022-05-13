Fulton County Schools’ human resources chief leaves post

Last year, Wade received a reprimand from the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. That stemmed from a failure to report a former employee to the state agency after a district investigation substantiated allegations of sexual harassment.

Looney appointed a transition team to take over the human resources department.

That work will be led by the district’s executive director of special projects, Gonzalo La Cava, whom Fulton recently re-hired. La Cava most recently headed up human resources for the Palm Beach County school system in Florida. Before that, he was an administrator in the Fulton district.

The district “will set forth a process soon” to identify a new chief talent officer, Noyes said.