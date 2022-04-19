BreakingNews
BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 4-month-old
Fulton County Schools asks parents to complete survey

Fulton County Schools has posted its annual parent perception survey. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Vanessa McCray

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Fulton County parents have until Friday to tell the school district what they think about their children’s schools.

Fulton County Schools’ annual perception survey can be filled out online. It will take parents 10 to 20 minutes to finish and is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean and Hindi.

The district called the survey an important tool to provide feedback and told parents: “Your answers to this survey will help the district make improvements for each school.”

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

