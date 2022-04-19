Fulton County Schools asks parents to complete survey

Fulton County parents have until Friday to tell the school district what they think about their children’s schools.
Fulton County Schools’ annual perception survey can be filled out online. It will take parents 10 to 20 minutes to finish and is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean and Hindi.
The district called the survey an important tool to provide feedback and told parents: “Your answers to this survey will help the district make improvements for each school.”
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
The Latest