Fulton County investigating claim teacher recorded student in restroom

The incident allegedly occurred on Feb. 16 at Renaissance Middle School in Fairburn, according to Fox 5 News. The student’s grandmother told the station the teacher showed the video of the student to her class. The grandmother said the boy’s classmates have bullied him since the alleged incident.

The school district released a statement Thursday that said: “Once a report was made, Fulton County Schools took action and the employee is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation.”