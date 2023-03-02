X
Fulton County investigating claim teacher recorded student in restroom

Education
By AJC Staff Reports
37 minutes ago

Fulton County school system officials have put a middle school teacher on administrative leave after the family of a 12-year-old student said she recorded him in a school restroom.

The incident allegedly occurred on Feb. 16 at Renaissance Middle School in Fairburn, according to Fox 5 News. The student’s grandmother told the station the teacher showed the video of the student to her class. The grandmother said the boy’s classmates have bullied him since the alleged incident.

The school district released a statement Thursday that said: “Once a report was made, Fulton County Schools took action and the employee is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation.”

About the Author

AJC Staff Reports
