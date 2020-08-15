Forsyth Virtual Academy leads by example

When COVID-19 forced schools to shift to emergency distance learning, the academy sessions continued uninterrupted.

“One thing I’m really proud of is that our kids didn’t miss a beat,” said Hayes. “They knew what to do; they’d already chosen virtual.”

Since the shift, Hayes and his academy team have been working with teachers across the system to enhance their distance learning skills. Over the summer break, the team also consulted on creating a virtual option for kindergarten through fifth grade.

“For me, the big thing we talk about is user experience,” said Hayes. “What does this look like for a kid? Is it engaging? Will they understand what you want them to do? If they’re engaged, they’ll be more successful.”

Families and students were offered the virtual option, and currently about one-third of the district has chosen to be online this fall.

“I feel fortunate that [Superintendent] Dr. Jeff Bearden and our board saw this is the direction education is going and that we needed to be in a place where everyone in our system understands how to do it,” said Hayes. “It’s a learning opportunity that happened a lot faster than we expected, but this is our world.”

