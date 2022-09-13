ajc logo
X

Forsyth County principal uses racial slur in video captured by student

Forsyth County Schools central office in Cumming, Ga. A principal in the district was captured on video using a racial slur in a conversation with a student about offensive language. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Forsyth County Schools central office in Cumming, Ga. A principal in the district was captured on video using a racial slur in a conversation with a student about offensive language. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago
The two were discussing inappropriate language

A white Forsyth County Schools principal apologized for his use of a racial epithet during a conversation with a student about offensive language, according to a statement from the district.

The student, who is also white, secretly recorded East Forsyth High School Principal Jeff Cheney when they spoke Sept. 9. Video of the conversation doesn’t show or identify anyone involved, but Forsyth County Schools confirmed Cheney is speaking in the video.

The 38-second video posted on social media starts mid-conversation with Cheney telling a student that referring to someone as “pimp or cracker” is not appropriate.

“Cracker is slang for white and it’s the antonym to (n-word), which is a very offensive comment,” Cheney said. “It’s like almost saying that to a white person, so we don’t want kids using the term cracker here.”

Cheney, who has been principal at East Forsyth since 2019, and two other school employees met with a student about his “continued use of offensive language,” according to the district statement. Their goal was to help the student “understand we must all be respectful of others.”

Cheney “immediately recognized his mistakes in comparing the two words and using the full n-word,” the district said. He informed the district’s central office and met with the students’ parents. He apologized and committed to “rectifying these mistakes in the future.”

The district stated: “Forsyth County Schools believes that at no time and in no context should any variation of the n-word be used. Students and adults make mistakes; Forsyth County School believes that we all can learn from our mistakes.”

Cheney was not at school Monday or Tuesday. A district spokeswoman said no additional statement has been circulated in the school or community concerning the encounter.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta attorney Page Pate died in a drowning accident off of St. Simons on Sept. 10, 2022.

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island6h ago
ajc.com

Credit: Special

The more controversial the better for Greene’s fundraising, and her opponent’s
1h ago
Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker take separate approaches to the economy as an issue on the campaign trail.

Credit: staff

Two Georgia Republican candidates, two different views on economy
3h ago
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Ashani O'Mard ANDP Senior VicePresident during a press conference with the presence of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens with the announcement of $2.5M that they received from the only non-for-profit Medicaid CareSource. Monday, September 12, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta housing nonprofit receives $2.5M for 75 affordable rentals
The Latest
The DeKalb County Board of Education conducts an in-person board meeting in April. On Monday, the board delayed a vote to comply with a new state law that limits how teachers can talk about race and racism in the classroom. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board postpones divisive concepts policy vote
3h ago
DeKalb County school board hires firm for superintendent search
7h ago
Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Featured
Grayson Green, a 17-year-old from Marietta, was shot and killed at a party May 21.

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: Several witnesses run from Marietta apartments where teen was fatally shot
22h ago
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
31m ago
Atlanta Streetcar extension to Ponce City Market - Drawings and details released by MARTA
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top