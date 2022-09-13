Forsyth County principal uses racial slur in video captured by student

Cheney “immediately recognized his mistakes in comparing the two words and using the full n-word,” the district said. He informed the district’s central office and met with the students’ parents. He apologized and committed to “rectifying these mistakes in the future.”

The district stated: “Forsyth County Schools believes that at no time and in no context should any variation of the n-word be used. Students and adults make mistakes; Forsyth County School believes that we all can learn from our mistakes.”

Cheney was not at school Monday or Tuesday. A district spokeswoman said no additional statement has been circulated in the school or community concerning the encounter.