Former Gwinnett student appeals dismissed discrimination case

The student said she faced bullying and harassment that forced her to move to a new district.

The suit accuses the school district of violating the student’s civil rights under Title IX. Title IX is a federal law that protects against discrimination on the basis of sex in schools. It also argues the school district failed to train school officials on how to address sexual harassment.

Roach said the district investigated the allegations and took action in accordance with school policy and Title IX.

As he dismissed the case, District Court Judge Steve C. Jones wrote that the hardships the student faced didn’t prove systemic issues or Title IX violations. He also wrote that evidence showed the student was punished for what the school deemed consensual sexual conduct, not for reporting an assault.

“Unfortunately, Jane’s experience is not uncommon,” Public Justice stated in a recent news release. “Too many student survivors — and especially girls of color like Jane — are punished when they report that they were sexually assaulted.”