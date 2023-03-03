Former Gwinnett school bus driver charged with sex crimes

Taylor said school resource officers investigated Wilkins and found he “engaged in inappropriate and illegal behavior while operating one of the district’s school buses.” Records show he was taken to jail Feb. 27.

Taylor and Watson each commended the parent who came forward.

“This case is an example of how our efforts are working,” Watson said. “A parent reported her concerns, and the district and police were able to address the situation quickly and efficiently.”

He also noted that as part of the hiring process, Wilkins passed a background check.

Taylor encouraged parents to report any concerns they have, directing them to the district’s confidential safety tip line at 770-822-6513.