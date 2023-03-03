Former Gwinnett school bus driver charged with sex crimes

A former Gwinnett County bus driver is accused of exposing himself and masturbating on his bus on four separate occasions, police records state.
Steven Wilkins, 63, was arrested Feb. 27 and remains in jail. He is charged with four counts each of public indecency and felony child molestation, according to court records.
Police said the incidents occurred between Jan. 30 and Feb. 9 and one or two students were on the bus each time. They list the address of the incidents at Suwanee Elementary School.
A parent was the first to voice concerns about Wilkins showing “suspicious behavior,” Suwanee Elementary School Principal Mary Taylor said in a letter to students’ families.
Bernard Watson, a district spokesman, said Wilkins was immediately removed from his bus route and never drove it again. He resigned on Feb. 10, Watson said.
Taylor said school resource officers investigated Wilkins and found he “engaged in inappropriate and illegal behavior while operating one of the district’s school buses.” Records show he was taken to jail Feb. 27.
Taylor and Watson each commended the parent who came forward.
“This case is an example of how our efforts are working,” Watson said. “A parent reported her concerns, and the district and police were able to address the situation quickly and efficiently.”
He also noted that as part of the hiring process, Wilkins passed a background check.
Taylor encouraged parents to report any concerns they have, directing them to the district’s confidential safety tip line at 770-822-6513.
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com