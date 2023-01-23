Former Fulton principal files lawsuit against district, superintendent

Four days later, Corrigan told Marques that Fulton County Schools’ central office received a tip saying she’d been late to work on Aug. 6, and had left before the end of the day. The tip also alleged Marques was habitually late arriving to work and departing early, according to the complaint. Fulton County Schools launched an investigation into the claim and, according to the complaint, Corrigan misrepresented her arrival times following her quarantine despite texting her during the period.

The complaint also alleges that Corrigan told investigators Marques failed to work eight hours for several days following her return from medical leave. Artur Davis, Marques’ attorney, said Fulton County principals aren’t expected to be on school grounds for eight hours a day during the summer, and numerous other principals did not work eight hours during this time.

Marques had previously reported issues with Corrigan, according to the complaint. In 2019, Corrigan had suggested that State Bridge Crossing Elementary, where fewer than 10% of students are Black, was not the “best fit” for Marques, who is African American.

Corrigan is now head of high school at King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta.

In September 2021, Marques was told that the tip had been substantiated and that the district had decided to terminate her as an employee. Marques said in her lawsuit complaint she sought information about the findings, but was told she could contest them at an administrative hearing. Marques did not contest the findings and resigned in December 2021.

Marques, who worked in the district more than a decade before resigning at the end of 2021, is seeking back pay, lost benefits, accrued sick leave and accumulated retirement contributions.