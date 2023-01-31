Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68

During Lewis’ tenure as leader of the state’s third-largest school system, he oversaw the end of the district’s controversial uniform policy, spearheaded a systemwide redistricting effort, expanded school choice programs and navigated budget and staff cutbacks during the Great Recession.

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

In 2010, he was fired around the same time he was indicted in a corruption case involving taxpayer dollars for school construction. He eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in exchange for testifying against two others involved in the racketeering and theft of more than $1 million in school construction contracts.

The misdeeds by top officials kicked off an “unpleasant chapter” in DeKalb’s history, as one former official put it, that included the near-loss of the district’s accreditation and the governor’s removal of six school board members over concerns of mismanagement. Since Lewis, the district has had three superintendents and four interim superintendents.

Lewis’ death was first reported by On Common Ground News.