Five things to know about Atlanta Public Schools’ proposed budget

APS will offer one-time $3,000 retention payments for teachers in critical needs areas, such as special education or math. New teachers for those subjects will also get a one-time $3,000 stipend. So will teachers at APS Turnaround Schools, which have been targeted by the district for improvement and are run by a nonprofit called Purpose Built Schools Atlanta. Principals at those schools will get a $5,000 one-time bonus. All staff at high-poverty schools will receive retention bonuses of $500 to $2,000.

Health and safety investments

Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

The district plans to invest $4.5 million more than last year in safety and security. That includes $800,000 to place school resource officers (SROs) in elementary schools. It will put $9.2 million more toward special education than last year. APS plans to increase counseling services by 7%, investing $685,000 more than it did the last fiscal year.

Pandemic relief money ends

This is the last year APS will be able to take advantage of millions of dollars in federal stimulus money granted to school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district plans to spend $1.3 million of the remaining money on staff well-being and mental health, $8.2 million will go toward extending the elementary school day by 30 minutes and $2.9 million will go toward ventilation costs, including air conditioning and heating system upgrades.

Pre-K dip

Due to a slight drop in enrollment, APS will lose one pre-K class this year. The district will receive just over $6 million from the state for 55 pre-K classes. That is a 5% decrease in funding. APS officials are partnering with an early education nonprofit to help locate students who may qualify for the pre-K program in the hopes that enrollment — and funding — will rebound next year.

Budget hearings

The district will hold two public hearings on the proposal.

The first is on Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Click here to register. The second public input meeting will take place Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at the APS central office at 130 Trinity Ave. in Atlanta.