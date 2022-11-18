Federal judge orders Forsyth schools to allow profanity at meetings

The same strategy has been employed by speakers in other school districts, including in neighboring Cherokee County. But Forsyth stood apart for the action it took against one speaker. Alison Hair was told she could not attend future meetings after she read from a young adult novel in March. She would only be allowed back if she promised to follow the rules.

She and fellow parent Cindy Martin then sued.

Hair told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last summer that her focus is explicit sex. She said the book that got her banished by the school board was in the middle school her son attended last spring.

“This is about polluting the minds of children. It’s about oversexualizing our children, making them numb to decent, meaningful, in my personal opinion, biblical relationships,” she said at the time.

“Our rights were violated. It was upheld in court,” Hair said Thursday, after the judge issued his order.

Martin said people, regardless of ideology, have a constitutional right to tell the government what’s on their minds. “Whether you’re on the left or the right,” she said, “this is a victory for all people.”

Both said they’ll be attending the next school board meeting in December, with Martin promising to be “that thorn in their side.”

Their lawsuit continues, but Clare Norins, a legal scholar at the University of Georgia, said the judge sent a clear message to Forsyth that the Mama Bears have a strong legal hand.

“He’s basically saying they’re going to likely win on at least some of their claims,” said Norins, director of the UGA law school’s First Amendment Clinic. “So at that point, you should probably think about settling.”

Forsyth County Schools wouldn’t say much about the judge’s order.

“Our counsel received the order last evening,” the district said in an email Thursday. “Since litigation is still ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time.”