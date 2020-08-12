Facebook Live sessions educate students on careers in skilled trades

The Construction Education Foundation of Georgia has announced seven new weeks of live discussions on Facebook Live, extending the series through September, according to a press release. The next session on Aug. 18 is hosted by contractor and DIY TV host Kayleen McCabe with special guests Misti Martin from the Cherokee Office of Economic Development and Scott Callaway from “Be Pro Be Proud,” an organization that is training the next generation of skilled workers in the trades.
CEFGA’s Facebook Live series continues each Tuesday at Noon. Scheduled topics include:
- August 18 - Learn about careers in the skilled trades with “Be Pro Be Proud”
- August 25 - Career Focus: Plumbing and HVAC
- Sept. 1 - Women in the Trades
- Sept. 8 - High School and Technical School Options
- Sept. 15 - Virtual Job Site Tour
- Sept. 22 - Career Focus: Architecture
- Sept. 29 - Specialty Construction
The goal of the series is to educate students about career opportunities in the construction industry. The social media education series began in June on Instagram on the @CEFGA_jobs Instagram page and later moved to Facebook. Topics have covered career options, trade schools, industry training, and truths and misconceptions about careers in the skilled trades. All of these events are available at https://cefga.org/k12-pipeline/instagram-live-summer-series/.
All sessions are free and open to anyone interested. The Facebook Live sessions begin at Noon each Tuesday on the CEFGA Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/CEFGA-87573268359/