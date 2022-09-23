Ex-teacher files discrimination suit against Cobb school district

In speaking with an assistant principal about Dryden’s behavior, Williams expressed feelings of depression related to her medical diagnoses, the suit states.

Dryden contacted authorities to have her removed from the premises after being informed of those statements, according to the lawsuit. He claimed he was concerned she was a threat to herself, but Williams said she did not make any comments regarding suicidal ideation.

Williams was not able to return to work until she was cleared by a medical professional. Shortly after that she was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation related to her grading methods and use of data. Williams said she was unaware of district-mandated methods, but any performance issues were related to her disabilities.

Williams said she later requested a transfer to another school, but the request was denied. At the end of the year, her contract was not renewed. Williams had been working in the district since 2013.

The suit accuses the district of failing to accommodate for her disabilities, terminating her for reasons related to her disability and retaliating against her for seeking accommodations.

Williams’ attorney did not return a request for comment.