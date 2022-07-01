Ex-Pickens County school superintendent indicted in theft case

Both also face a count of theft by taking for allegedly taking more than $25,000 from the gun range in 2021. They also face two counts of theft by conversion.

Carlton Wilson faces six separate counts of theft by taking by a fiduciary and one count of theft by deception.

Cynthia Wilson was separately indicted on one count of tampering with evidence for allegedly partially obstructing the view of a security camera at the gun range.

Attempts to reach the couple were unsuccessful.

In late 2019, Carlton Wilson resigned his superintendent post upon reaching a settlement agreement with the school board, according to board meeting minutes from December of that year.

In the months prior to his departure from the school system, the district had been embroiled in a high-profile debate over bathrooms used by transgender students.