Ex-Pickens County school superintendent indicted in theft case

The former superintendent of a North Georgia school district was indicted along with his wife on racketeering and other charges.
Carlton Wilson, who had led the Pickens County School District from May 2017 to December 2019, and his wife, Cynthia Wilson, face charges related to alleged theft at the Appalachian Gun Range, according to an indictment announced Thursday by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.
Evidence in a criminal case against the Wilsons, co-owners of the gun range, was presented to a Pickens County grand jury, resulting in a June 7 indictment, according to a news release issued by the state’s attorney general office.
”We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to pursue those who steal from the pockets of hardworking Georgians for their own personal gain. We take these allegations very seriously, and we look forward to presenting our case in court,” Carr said in a written statement.
The racketeering charge stems from a series of alleged activities between March 2017 and February 2022. The Wilsons are accused of taking money from the gun range on multiple occasions.
Both also face a count of theft by taking for allegedly taking more than $25,000 from the gun range in 2021. They also face two counts of theft by conversion.
Carlton Wilson faces six separate counts of theft by taking by a fiduciary and one count of theft by deception.
Cynthia Wilson was separately indicted on one count of tampering with evidence for allegedly partially obstructing the view of a security camera at the gun range.
Attempts to reach the couple were unsuccessful.
In late 2019, Carlton Wilson resigned his superintendent post upon reaching a settlement agreement with the school board, according to board meeting minutes from December of that year.
In the months prior to his departure from the school system, the district had been embroiled in a high-profile debate over bathrooms used by transgender students.
