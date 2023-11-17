Ex-Gwinnett school bus driver accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ arrested

A former Gwinnett County school bus driver was arrested and accused of touching two teenagers on their buttocks, according to court documents.

Jayson Terone Lyons is facing two counts each of misdemeanor sexual battery and felony sexual battery against children and one count of felony child molestation.

Police said Lyons, 43, of Buford touched two Lanier High School students over their clothes without their consent after school on Oct. 13 and Oct. 16. The students are both younger than 16.