Ex-Gwinnett school bus driver accused of 'inappropriate contact' arrested

He was assigned to Lanier High School

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Schools

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Schools

48 minutes ago

A former Gwinnett County school bus driver was arrested and accused of touching two teenagers on their buttocks, according to court documents.

Jayson Terone Lyons is facing two counts each of misdemeanor sexual battery and felony sexual battery against children and one count of felony child molestation.

Police said Lyons, 43, of Buford touched two Lanier High School students over their clothes without their consent after school on Oct. 13 and Oct. 16. The students are both younger than 16.

The district said it learned of the accusations against Lyons Oct. 17 and removed him from his bus route. Lyons resigned from the district Oct. 20. A judge issued the warrant for his arrest Nov. 8.

Lanier High School Principal Christopher Martin informed families of students who rode Lyons’ bus that he was arrested and accused of “inappropriate contact with several students on the bus.”

“I want to reassure you we acted swiftly to investigate and address this situation. As soon as we were made aware of the allegations, we immediately contacted school police and the district’s Human Resources Division,” Martin said.

Lyons was released on bond. Court documents show his last appearance was Nov. 11. His next date in court has not yet been posted.

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

