Emory doctor sues university, claims ‘anti-male bias’ in investigation

The suit states that another Emory doctor filed an initial Title IX complaint against Mooney in March 2021 after she alleged he made inappropriate comments in the workplace. About a month later, Mooney was removed from his position of director of pain services at CHOA, a demotion that came with a pay cut, according to the suit.

Mooney filed his own Title IX complaint alleging he had faced retaliation and harassment. The suit contends Emory ignored his claims while “vigorously” and “fully” looking into allegations leveled against Mooney by the doctor and another woman, a CHOA nurse practitioner.

The suit cites numerous concerns about the investigation, including the time it took to complete, that an investigator “persistently posed pedantic follow-up questions” to Mooney and that Mooney wasn’t given a chance to rebut some evidence.

”For nearly two years, Dr. Mooney had to navigate each day under the weight of the fear that he might lose his job and that his professional reputation be permanently damaged to the point that he may no longer be permitted to practice medicine,” the suit states.

The suit seeks damages and attorneys’ fees and costs.